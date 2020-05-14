VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 15,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

