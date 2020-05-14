Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

WAFU stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

