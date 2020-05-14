Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 49.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 65.31% and a negative net margin of 142.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Waitr from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 31.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 95.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 111,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.