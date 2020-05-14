Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

