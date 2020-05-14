Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 368.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.