Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO Jon D. Levy Acquires 1,946 Shares

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO Jon D. Levy bought 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $24,889.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $312,766.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Watford stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Watford Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Watford from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Watford by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Watford by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

