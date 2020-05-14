Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

PCRX opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,049.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

