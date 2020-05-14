Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Up 15.9% in April

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,963,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

NASDAQ WW opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.