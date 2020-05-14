Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $15.64, approximately 259,585 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,248,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

