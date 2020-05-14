Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEBK. TheStreet cut shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Wellesley Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBK. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wellesley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBK opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.