Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 198,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $34,175,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Best Buy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

