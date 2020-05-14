Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WERN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.