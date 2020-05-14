Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11,825.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Westrock by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

