Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Down 4.4%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 14,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 422,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

WSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

The company has a market cap of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

