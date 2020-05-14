Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

