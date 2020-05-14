WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -290.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 707,518 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 4,290.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 279,539 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 192,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

