WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005717 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

