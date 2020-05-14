Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a PE ratio of -263.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 172,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 699.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 350,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 172,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 598.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 166,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

