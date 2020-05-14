Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of WWD opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

