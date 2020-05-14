Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,728,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.