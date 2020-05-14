Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

