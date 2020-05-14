Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

About Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

