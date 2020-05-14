Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 29.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Xunlei by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

