Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $973,560. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,194,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,034,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

