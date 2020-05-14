Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Major Shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc Sells 12,748,220 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cortec Group Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yeti alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80.

Yeti stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.