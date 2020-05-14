Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $27.22. Yeti shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 3,426,414 shares changing hands.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Yeti alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,164,213 shares of company stock valued at $780,816,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.