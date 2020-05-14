Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $3.98. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 564.29% and a negative net margin of 1,607.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

