Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weidai.

Get Weidai alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WEI opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Weidai has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weidai (WEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.