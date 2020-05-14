Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Methode Electronics posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.