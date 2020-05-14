Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

GMAB opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

