Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Hold

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.