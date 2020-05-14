Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atomera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ATOM opened at $6.10 on Monday. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.13%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $28,965.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atomera by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atomera by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth about $298,610,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

