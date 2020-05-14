Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.80.

NYSE:BCO opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,734 shares of company stock worth $1,910,612. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.