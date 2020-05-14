Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Buy

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Aggreko stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

