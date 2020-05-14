Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.