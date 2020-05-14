Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) to “Buy”

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 12th.

CLSK stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanSpark stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.59% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

