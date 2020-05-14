Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 2.6%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.65 and last traded at $71.78, approximately 9,536 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 287,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

