Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

