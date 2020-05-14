ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.44. ZK International Group shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 15,983 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

