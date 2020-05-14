Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

