Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 380 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 378.12.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

