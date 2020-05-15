-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Straus bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 22,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. Insiders purchased a total of 51,351 shares of company stock valued at $129,137 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANW stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.42. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

