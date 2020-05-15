$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

