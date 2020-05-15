$1.13 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.80. Celanese reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

