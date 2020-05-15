1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.84

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 751500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,527,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

