17,765 Shares in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Gerdau stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

