1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. 1life Healthcare updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ONEM opened at $29.00 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

