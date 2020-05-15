644 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

