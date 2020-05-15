8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Down 26.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) dropped 26.4% on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.03, approximately 10,129,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 1,825,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 8X8 by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in 8X8 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 930,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,298,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,842,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 8X8 by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after buying an additional 664,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

