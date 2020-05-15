A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 767,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.13 million, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 0.81. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 294,880 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 981,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.